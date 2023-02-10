Capalaba rocker Jim Skiathitis and his long-time bandmates are still making waves as The Atlantics some six decades on from the release of their hit track Bombora.
The renowned surf rock group, who formed in the southern beachside suburbs of Sydney, have released a new album featuring the trademark sounds that earned the group notoriety in the early 1960s.
Still Making Waves was released on January 26 to coincide with the 60-year anniversary of the band's smash hit Bombora, which continues to garner popularity among contemporary audiences on Spotify.
Redlands local Skiathitis said the band did not set out to release another album, but it proved to be a perfect opportunity to honour former band member and good mate Peter Hood following his death in 2021.
"There was nothing planned. We retired in 2013, just after we came back from Europe. Peter had to pull out of the tour because he lost his coordination," Mr Skiathitis said.
"That was the beginning of his medical issues so when we came back from Europe, I sort of pulled the plug.
"I also had arthritis in my hands. It was getting harder and harder to play."
Mr Skiathitis, who is on the cusp of his 80th birthday, picked up the guitar again after seeking treatment for his condition and began writing songs to keep himself busy during COVID lockdowns.
"I was in touch with Martin [Cilia] our other guitarist and we started emailing. Between us we started working on these songs that I was doing and getting them into a good state," he said.
"Peter passed away in 2021 and Bosco [Bosanac], his wife passed away. We thought 'well, we have these songs so why don't we put out a CD as a tribute'.
"Bosco came back, so he wanted to rejoin. There was three of us, three quarters of The Atlantics. We recorded the songs and they actually sounded OK.
"We were going to release it last year but we thought we would hang on until this year because it has been 60 years since Bombora."
The Atlantics were named most promising group on a TV talent show in 1962 and went on to sign a record deal with CBS the following year.
Their hit track Bombora sat at the top of the Australian charts for several weeks and remains popular with listeners on Spotify, where it has received more than half a million streams.
The original band members knew each other from school, with three of them attending Maroubra Bay High in Sydney's southern suburbs.
"We originally lived at Coogee and Maroubra and we were always at the beach, not that we surfed," Mr Skiathitis said.
"Peter used to do a little bit of board riding but whatever chance we got we were down at Coogee beach, because it was really close.
"We spent most of out free time swimming and then once things started heating up with rehearsals, we couldn't go to the beach anymore."
Mr Skiathitis can still remember when the band heard their music on the radio for the first time.
"We were driving and nearly crashed the car, we were just so excited," he said.
"Recording was a bit of a hassle, it was nothing like it is these days. It was scary because you had to do everything in like three hours, and there was no cutting or dubbing and all that.
"You just had to play and they recorded it. Making a mistake was a big no-no because you only got three hours and doing things over and over was not ideal."
The rock-and-roll life has since slowed down for Mr Skiathitis, whose seven grandchildren are now the centre of his world and the "light of his life".
"My three kids are living around here at the moment too, so I am really enjoying that time of my life now," he said.
"Never did I imagine that we would end up doing all that and still be in it 60 years later. Never would that have entered my mind."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
