Three males have been arrested after a luxury car allegedly fled from Cleveland and led police on a more than 100 kilometre pursuit over the New South Wales border.
A QPS spokeswoman said police were called to a Cleveland address about 9.30am this morning in relation to a break and enter, with two men allegedly fleeing the scene in a Mercedes SUV.
Polair tracked the vehicle to the state border before officers from the Tweed-Byron Police District in the northern NSW began their pursuit about 12.20pm.
A NSW police spokeswoman said road spikes were deployed on the Cudgen Road Tunnel, near Tweed Valley Way, before the car came to a stop on the M1 at Cudgera Creek.
Three males aged 16, 17 and 27 were arrested at the scene and have been taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where they are assisting with enquiries.
Motorists in northern NSW are being advised to avoid the M1 at Cudgera Creek where possible.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," a New South Wales police spokeswoman said.
It is understood at least 10 vehicles were giving chase to the SUV before the arrests.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
