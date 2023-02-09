Redland City Bulletin
Three males arrested after Mercedes SUV leads police on chase over New South Wales border

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated February 9 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
Three males have been arrested after a car took police on a chase from Redlands to New South Wales.

Three males have been arrested after a luxury car allegedly fled from Cleveland and led police on a more than 100 kilometre pursuit over the New South Wales border.

