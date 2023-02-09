Not-for-profit community organisations and local businesses will get support from Council to host events and boost neighbourhoods across the Redlands.
Redland City Council has opened a new round of Village Events and Activation Grants, offering $120,000 to help communities deliver activities and village events at 10 local centres.
Mayor Karen Williams said grants would expand on the community feel in the Redlands through more local arts, festivals and events.
"Key events and activities for all members of the community will go a long way to encouraging visitors and residents alike to get out and experience what Redlands Coast has to offer," she said.
"The Village Events and Activation Grant program is contributing to making this happen while fostering a vibrant cluster of communities on Redlands Coast.
"Last year's inaugural program funded community Christmas events at Wellington Point and Redland Bay, an exhibition and film launch in Dunwich/Goompi, and the illumination of Poinciana trees in Cleveland.
"Based on the feedback received from the community, the events were successful in promoting community connectedness and I am pleased Council is offering the grants again this year."
A grant of up to $12,000 is available in each of the 10 local centres across the city including Cleveland, Capalaba, Victoria Point, Alexandra Hills, Birkdale, Redland Bay, Wellington Point, Mount Cotton, North Stradbroke Island/Minjerribah and the Southern Moreton Bay Islands.
Cr Williams said potential grant activities could include pop-up events, child and youth-focused activities, markets, or temporary street displays.
Applications close on 5 March 2023, visit redland.qld.gov.au/grants for more information.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
