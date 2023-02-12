Redland resident Helen Reay has achieved a darts milestone after getting back into the sport after three decades away.
Reay read a story in the Redland City Bulletin about the Redlands Darts Association and remembered how much she enjoyed playing in Victoria 30 years ago.
She met with Redland Darts Committee member Matt Pegg who showed her the hall and encouraged her to join the Wednesday night team fixtures.
At her second night of competition last week she scored the perfect 180, hitting three triple 20s.
Helen said she knew the club was friendly but was surprised at how welcomed she felt.
On the same night Lea Smith from team Archers scored an impressive 129 Highest finish peg out, the highest across all three divisions.
To find out more information visit the Redland Darts Association Facebook page
Dart Simpson's 10, Dumpstarz 6; Projectile Dysfunction 9, Jokers 7; The Fun Guns 10, Wolves 6.
Highest finish men: Jeremy Fagg (124), women: Melina Van Den Kieboom (72).
Eliminators 10, Mix it Up 6; Darts Vaders 9, The Fossils 7; Red Barons 12, Archers 4; Ducks Nuts 9, Sonic Death Monkeys 7.
Highest finish men: Brett Golding (118), women: Lea Smith (129).
Bridge Burners 10, What's the Point 4; Phantom Throwers 9, Funny Tuckers 5; Tons of Bull 11, 60s are Us 3.
Highest finish men: Shane Mairs (100), women: Nicole Rodgers (64)
180s went to Jeremy Fagg (3), Robert Modra, Jen Pun, Darren Hanson, Sean Linnane, Dylan Murphy, Russell Edwards and Helen Reay.
