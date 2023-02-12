Redland City Bulletin

Redland woman hits darts milestone after three decade break

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 13 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Reay stands in front of a dart board after her 180 throw. Picture supplied

Redland resident Helen Reay has achieved a darts milestone after getting back into the sport after three decades away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.