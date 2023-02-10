A pre-development survey has found housing diversity is of key importance to Redland homeowners and buyers, and a Wellington Point development could be the first step to improvement.
The Future of Home survey conducted by Redland developer Fiteni found Redlanders were looking for different types of housing but had limited options, with most residencies in the region single story dwellings.
The data comes from the first of two in-depth pre-development surveys, with results to be used to revitalise the former Botanix site at Wellington Point, bought by founder Joe Fiteni in 2012.
Fiteni housing development manager Vaughn Bowden said the Redlands was experiencing a lack of housing diversity.
"More than 50 per cent of people in the Redlands live in a house with four or more bedrooms, yet there's an average of only 2-3 people in a given household," he said.
"So what we see is a mismatch between available housing and the demographic profile of the local area."
Mr Bowden said 60 per cent of survey respondents agreed there was not enough housing choice, and one third said they would like their next home to be something other than a standard detached house.
"People should have a choice about the type of home that they want, whether it's a low maintenance unit close to shops and restaurants, or a large block out of town," he said.
But he said hope was not lost, with an opportunity at the former Botanix site to create the housing that Redland residents want.
"Here in the Redlands, our community's needs are changing and we need to make sure we are providing housing that meets those needs," Mr Bowden said.
"While we are yet to determine the type of housing provided at Botanix, which will be identified through our community engagement as well as our master planning process, we do believe there are opportunities to create well designed homes in a variety of formats, meeting the needs of those who want something different."
Mr Bowden said Botanix would become a place for Redland residents to live, work and play, and that the detailed survey process was an industry first.
A secondary Botanix Master Plan survey to inspire the vision for the site is open now.
Fiteni will also hold youth workshops on February 23 and 24, and an open day on February 25 from 4-8pm to allow people on site for the first time in 15 years.
To find out more, visit getinvolved.fiteni.co
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.