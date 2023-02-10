Choir subject for documentary

Stories from the Redland City choir and its members form the thrust of a documentary currently mooted by the Cleveland Film Company.
Director Bradford Walton said he saw the potential for the 90-minute documentary after contacting choir director Anita Taylor last year to source children's vocal content for his Kane look book.
The look book is a teaser for a larger feature film to be shot in the Redlands and in particular at Ormiston House.
"After recording the children, I went to a rehearsal of the choir and later a concert and I was bewildered by the size and strength of the choir. I found it intriguing that the Redlands offered an all-abilities choir with no audition. This is a place where people commit themselves to the simple joy of singing. People pursue healing through music," Mr Walton said.
"For these people - some with psychological and some with physical disabilities - the choir works as a tonic. It also offers an insight into people aged over 60 and displays their energy and enthusiasm for life. It's about the power for the positive. I thought - 'There's a doco in this'."
To that end, Mr Walton has spent the past few months interviewing willing choir members and listening to their personal stories.
Mr Walton said in interviewing choir members, contemporaries were shocked that these interviews were not recorded.
"I wanted this to be a safe place where people could unpack. I guess I am panning for gold and this is where the gems are - the meat on the bones."
"I don't want to get personal and I don't want to give too much away, but there's the man who had an epiphany at age 11 when he went alone to a Billy Graham rally and found God. He's never looked back. There is the mute who found her voice through singing. There's Johnny Two Note. There is the elegant lady who came to Australia and gave birth to two blind twins who sing like birds. There's the man who has found his voice and has now recorded some tracks. The more I research, the more I find."
"The choir is peppered with surprise elements. I started off wanting to make a 30 minute documentary but there is so much content, I see it as a lot longer. There will be text, but it will not be didactic. I see it as fluid, with a free form to it. It will go where the content directs us," he said.
Mr Walton said he believed the documentary would also put the Redlands 'on the map'.
"I intend to show off the Redlands and its character. It will in fact become one of the characters."
Sea Link has already committed as a sponsor and Mr Walton said Stradbroke Island would definitely be used as one of its coastal locations.
"I want people to see the vistas, the lavish locations."
Ms Taylor said the project was thrilling for the choir and for her personally.
"This year is the choir's 10th anniversary and we are definitely ready for this. For me personally, I have been asked to write a song as the theme song for the movie. I've always wanted to write for film and this gives me that opportunity. It is a big deal for me and a personal challenge," she said.
Ms Taylor said she hoped the documentary, once made, would get broad distribution.
"This will benefit the choir for sure, but also the community. I hope people are inspired by what we do here," she said.
The Redland City Choir began as a one-off group to perform at the Easter Fest.
"People enjoyed it so much they asked for it to continue. And here we are," Ms Taylor said.
The documentary will feature 10 to 12 key members and the choir overall.
Mr Walton is waiting for the results of grant applications, sponsorship and other funding for the project to go ahead. Interested people can phone 0452 262 787.
He is hoping for release on a streaming platform.
The choir rehearses at RPAC from 7pm on Tuesdays, creating one sound from many individuals. New members are welcome. Enquiries to 0413 039 329.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.