Choir subject for documentary

"I don't want to get personal and I don't want to give too much away, but there's the man who had an epiphany at age 11 when he went alone to a Billy Graham rally and found God. He's never looked back. There is the mute who found her voice through singing. There's Johnny Two Note. There is the elegant lady who came to Australia and gave birth to two blind twins who sing like birds. There's the man who has found his voice and has now recorded some tracks. The more I research, the more I find."