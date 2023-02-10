Redland City Bulletin

Documentary proposed for Redland City Choir

By Linda Muller
Updated February 10 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 11:48am
Choir subject for documentary

Stories from the Redland City choir and its members form the thrust of a documentary currently mooted by the Cleveland Film Company.

