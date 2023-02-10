RSPCA Queensland is appealing for information after a plover was found with a blow dart lodged in its neck at Chambers Flat.
The bird has survived its horrific injuries and is currently recovering at the RSPCA's Wildlife Hospital in Brisbane.
An appeal for public assistance is under way after the bird was found with the dart through its neck at Hogan Street on Thursday, February 2.
Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen someone using blow darts in the area is urged to come forward.
RSPCA inspector Wayne Hodder said cruelty towards animals in the community would not be tolerated.
"We continue to receive reports of alleged shooting of roos, birds and reptiles with arrows, guns and darts," he said.
"In this instance it was a plover. Any assistance from the public in locating those involved in these actions would be much appreciated."
Investigations have not yet established who may have deliberately shot the bird.
If you have information, contact the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
