RSPCA Queensland appeals for information after plover found with blow dart through neck at Chambers Flat

By Jordan Crick
Updated February 10 2023 - 12:42pm, first published 12:30pm
A plover was found on Hogan Street at Chambers Flat with a blow dart through its neck. Picture supplied

RSPCA Queensland is appealing for information after a plover was found with a blow dart lodged in its neck at Chambers Flat.

