Readers discuss petrol prices, development, youth crime and a video posted by Bowman MP Henry Pike in letters to the editor this week.
On Wednesday, February 8, I had occasion to drive from Thornlands to the city. I was shocked to see that from Thornlands to Alexandra Hills, every petrol station was selling 91 unleaded petrol for around $2.09 per litre, but as soon as I hit Capalaba the price dropped to about $1.69 per litre for the same petrol, and stayed at that price right through to the city.
For some reason petrol costs about 40 cents more per litre in parts of the Redlands compared to other close areas. What is the justification for this? It seems like a mighty rip-off to me.
Jan Hayward, Alexandra Hills
I am not against progress but always believed our future would be just like The Jetsons. I'm just trying to get my head around how we can't even get our current infrastructure up to date and working.
The driverless bus went by the wayside. Our parking areas for train stations, bus and ferry park and rides are not coping with the current population. The amount of development currently happening or in the pipeline for the next five to 10 years is possibly more astounding than anyone could ever have imagined.
Let's not have a ground control to Major Tom.
Debbie Swain, Wellington Point
Henry Pike, in an effort to show his rusted on supporters that he is worth their vote, has posted a half smart 'Labor is lying' video to his Facebook page this week. It is full of mistruths and half truths about how the newly elected Labor government has 'lied' to us all and how they've done nothing for Redlanders.
What Henry forgot to mention was that the Labor government has actually done a fair bit since being elected to clean up his mob's nine years of waste. Here are a few examples of what the new Labor government is doing for Redlanders.
This week Labor introduced bills to build more social and affordable housing, address the gender pay gap and strengthen paid parental leave. At the election, Labor promised cheaper medicines and it delivered on January 1. Now Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme prescriptions won't cost you more than $30. That's the first price cut in the history of the PBS.
Labor is tackling skill shortages racked up by the Liberals with 180,000 fee-free TAFE places. This will help more Australians train for jobs. Looking forward to what is coming, cheaper child care will benefit 1.2 million families, and many in the Redlands, from July 1.
The new Labor government has delivered positive changes. Pike, with his endless negativity, might cut through with the right-wing followers that are his cheer squad, but the rest of us are happy the grown ups are now in charge.
Roger Wright, Capalaba
Good to hear cinemas are reintroducing closed caption (CC) sessions. Of course, we already had cinemas providing CC back in 2010, before Bill Shorten got involved and wrecked everything and introduced the dinosaur CaptiView system which was a total nightmare.
I reckon it could be taken further with all sessions providing CC, but accessible with special glasses, so that deaf people can choose to go to the cinema as they please like everyone else.
Ursula Kajewski, Ormiston
I am surprised Andrew Laming thinks distant work camps play a role in addressing youth crime. After 18 years in public office, Mr Laming has demonstrated no understanding about the criminal justice system or the lives of young offenders.
I would be keen to know what type of activities will occur at the work camps. Will there be youth workers and counsellors flown into the remote camp location? Or is it solely a hard labour work camp?
It is quite hypocritical of Andrew Laming accusing welfare recipients of misusing payments. According to Mr Laming's Wikipedia page, the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority ordered him to repay over $10,000 for travel expenses he claimed in 2019. He refused to pay back the money and said that the relevant emails proving the purpose of his travel were 'lost'.
Young offenders have no understanding of their own personal value and clearly lack responsibility. This is because they have not been taught to submit to authority. Unfortunately, our secular mindset is revolted by such a notion.
How then can we expect young people to respect authority without ever being under authority? Work camps will only harden these kids further into crime and misery.
Norman Epaphras, Alexandra Hills
Henry Pike is testing any goodwill first time Liberal voters like me and some of my friends have left with his latest Facebook video. I am regretting voting for him and his party now and I don't think I will at the next election.
His claim that Labor is responsible for higher electricity prices is full of hypocrisy. It has now been revealed that the Liberals hid big electricity price rises days before the last federal election was called.
There is now proof the Liberal Party actively made the decision to hide the power price increases on their watch, Morrison and Frydenberg were in on plan to deceive Australian voters. No mention of that in Henry's video, which is disappointing.
I thought he'd be more like Bridget Archer and be a truthful Liberal. Seems Henry is not a stand out. He has lost my vote.
Alessandro Ricci, Capalaba
Read more local news here
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.