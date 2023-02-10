Weekly wrap: Call for transparency on whitewater costs

Hi readers,
Journalist Emily here to bring you this week's highlights from the Redland City Bulletin.
This week, Jordi shared that highly efficient travel from Brisbane to the Redlands may not be too far away as the south-east Queensland Council of Mayors and Boeing-backed Wisk Aero published a report to outline how self-flying air taxis could revolutionise the region's transport system ahead of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
I wrote about Mayoral candidate Jos Mitchell's call for transparency on costs for Redland ratepayers to build and maintain a whitewater centre at Birkdale as Redland City Council keeps it's preliminary business case confidential.
Jordi also reported Redland Hospital parking changes will cap fees at $13 a day, with staff to be offered discounted rates across the campus in the coming months as the long-awaited seven-level car park prepares to open.
I revealed some interesting results from local developer Fiteni's 'The Future of Housing' survey, which found Redland residents want more housing choice and better community amenities across the Redlands. Stay tuned for more stories about the results from this survey.
And Jordi wrote a spooky story on a former Redland resident who has re-lived the moment he encountered a ghostly figure while travelling through Mount Cotton with friends almost three decades ago.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading. Enjoy your weekend, I hope it's a great one!
Kind regards,
Emily Lowe
Journalist.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
