Redland City Council has urged residents to be vigilant in their green waste disposal and to only put organic garden waste in bins with lime green lids.
Green lid bins in the Redlands are for green waste including grass clippings, palm fronds, small branches, hedge clippings, weeds, leaves, loose bark, shrubs and sawdust.
Mayor Karen Williams said other types of waste and rubbish should be kept out of green bins to ensure they are disposed of correctly.
"If your general waste or recycling bin is full, don't put items meant for those bins into your green waste bin," she said.
"Doing so undoes all your great efforts and means your green waste cannot be recycled.
"Another important thing to remember is that you must keep green waste loose in your green waste bin; do not bag waste, and also ensure you don't overfill and the lid can close."
In 2021-2022, more than 8100 tonnes of garden organics was collected and sent for composting, accounting for approximately 30 per cent of waste sent to landfill.
"Let's keep up that great work and ensure we keep the right waste in the right bins," Cr Williams said.
"Organic green waste is being turned back into valuable garden products like mulch, compost and soil conditioners, helping to keep our city naturally wonderful," she said.
Green waste bins are currently available for mainland residents only.
Island residents, and mainland residents with excess green waste, recycling or general waste, can take their waste to one of Council's Recycling and Waste Centres free of charge.
For more information about green waste bins, visit Council's website
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
