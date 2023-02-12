Redland City Bulletin

Council reminds residents green bins are for green waste

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 13 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A person wearing garden gloves holds open the lid of a green bin with grassy green waste inside. Picture supplied

Redland City Council has urged residents to be vigilant in their green waste disposal and to only put organic garden waste in bins with lime green lids.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.