WIN: Living tickets to win

Bill Nighy stars in Living, a film hailed as his personal best performance and receiving strong critical acclaim.
Living is an exceptional story of an ordinary man who, reduced by years of oppressive office routine to a shadow existence, makes a supreme effort to turn his dull life into something wonderful.
It is 1953 and London is shattered and still recovering from world war 2.. Williams (Bill Nighy), a veteran civil servant, is an important cog within the city's bureaucracy as it struggles to rebuild.
Buried under paperwork at the office, lonely at home, his life has long felt empty and meaningless. Then a shattering medical diagnosis forces him to take stock - and to try and grasp fulfilment before it goes beyond reach.
At a seaside resort, chaperoned by a local decadent (Tom Burke), he flirts with hedonism before rejecting it as his solution. Back in London he finds himself drawn to the natural vitality of Margaret (Aimee Lou Wood), a young woman who once worked under his supervision and is now determined to spread her wings.
Then one evening he is struck by a revelation - one as simple as it is profound - and with a new energy, and the help of Peter (Alex Sharp), an idealistic new recruit to his department, he sets about creating a legacy for the next generation.
The film comes from the creative team behind Their Finest, Carol, Colette and Mothering Sunday and is presented by Transmission Films for release on March 16.
It is directed by Oliver Hermanus and is the reimagining of Akira Kurosawa's Ikiru
Living has received strong critical response off the back of an international film festival run including Sundance, Venice, Telluride and Toronto International Film Festivals as well as the UK and US theatrical releases. Bill Nighy has also since received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance of an Actor in a motion picture.
WIN: Australian Community Media has 10 double passes to give away across two mastheads, Redland City Bulletin and Jimboomba Times. To be in the draw to win, fill in your details below by 9am on Monday, March 6. Conditions may apply and prizes will be posted. Names will be announced online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.