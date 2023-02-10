WINNERS: My Fairy Troublemaker

Rialto Distribution has released a new family film My Fairy Troublemaker, in cinemas on February 16.
A cheeky fairy named Violetta gets lost into the human world. To go back to the fairy world, She meets and teams up with a 12-year-old girl named Maxie and discovers her true destiny.
WIN: Winning family passes (admit four) are Sarah Owen of Redland Bay, Darren Simpkins of Thornlands, Susan Crothers-Robertson of Cleveland, Leanne Fulmer of Birkdale and Elizabeth Moloney of Thornlands. Your passes have been posted.
