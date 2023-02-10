Straddievarious Gallery, Raby Bay has brought together a collection of floral and animal artworks in a range of styles and materials created by about 30 local artists..
The display is inspired by the love of spring and summer and the abundance of plants and wildlife in the Redlands and shows for three months.
One of the Straddievarious' two dimensional artists has been chosen as a finalist in multiple national art prizes with acrylic works. Other artists have presented works in oils and mixed media. The gallery also features two Redland indigenous artists and several nature-inspired award-winning photographers. Three dimensional artists present a variety of work in jewellery, ceramics, metal, timber and glass.
Straddievarious Gallery supports, shares and promotes the work of local artists with the one-off unique works for sale. Funds raised helps to encourage artists to develop their sale and create more work.
The gallery is located at shop 25c, corner Shore Street and Masthead Drive, Cleveland. Visit on straddievarious.com.au. Opening hours are Tuesday 11am to 3pm,. Wednesday and Thursday 11am to 4pm, Friday 11am to 6.30pm and weekends from 10am to 4pm.
