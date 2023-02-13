Redland City Bulletin

Fathing familt makes massive mahi mahi catch off Straddie

By Michael Des David
February 13 2023 - 4:00pm
The Farthing family of Victoria Point with a 1250mm long 13.5kg mahi mahi caught off the Stradbroke and Moreton Islands. Picture supplied

The windy conditions for most of the week meant not many anglers got out on the water.

