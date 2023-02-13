The windy conditions for most of the week meant not many anglers got out on the water.
I spent a couple of hours fishing on Sunday morning from 4:30 am without much as a bite.
My mate got "lucky" and caught a squid which hung onto his pilchard.
No such luck for me, and the only squid attracted to my bait dropped it before I could get the net under it.
But what we did see was an abundance of bait fish.
The bait fish were feeding on the surface, and it was amazing to witness herring leaping out of the water as they feasted on the bounty.
Occasionally, fish which I thought were large bream, would zone into the herring, and they would scatter in a flurry of skipping fish along the surface of the water.
The mullet was also in action, and a couple of times, a mullet jumped against the hull of my kayak.
Although I did not catch a fish, it was a joy to be out on a beautiful morning before dawn and to witness such a sight.
The Brisbane River was the pick of the spots to fish last week, and live prawns were the pick of the baits.
Mulloway and threadfin salmon could not resist the offerings.
Joel Farthing from Victoria Point fished the FADs off the Stradbroke and Moreton Islands.
He caught mahi mahi and sent in a photo of his family with a 1250mm long 13.5kg mahi mahi which weighed in at 13.5 kg.
Well done, Joel and thank you for sharing the photo.
Raymond Kennedy fished the North Pine Dam for sixty-plus bass, and one yellow belly caught upstream within sight of the Salvania barrier.
The barred grunter was thick both downstream and upstream.
On another day, four of them went to Baroon Pocket dam.
Numerous spangled perch around 75mm long made it difficult to catch the bass, and they kept taking the live shrimp.
A catch of two tilapia around 40cm long was a worrying sign of this invasive species.
The tilapia was disposed of in the fish disposal bin beside the boat ramp.
If you have any fishing questions or photographs of your catch or if you would like a coaching session, please get in touch with Michael at desdavidmichael@gmail.com
Michael lives on Coochiemudlo Island and has more than 25 years of experience fishing in Moreton Bay.
He shares his knowledge with armature and experienced anglers looking to make the perfect catch.
Read more news at redlandcitybulletin.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.