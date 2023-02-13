Klinton Goodridge has claimed a six-wicket haul to help Redlands Tigers second grade take first innings points from their final home game of the regular season.
The right arm quick demolished the Western Suburbs batting line-up on Peter Burge Oval as Redlands took 12 points from the game to shore up their top four spot with two rounds left to play in the regular season.
Tom Biggs also chipped in with two scalps, including former Redlands player Luke Davies who had made his way to 63 before being undone by a short ball.
He was one of only two Western Suburbs batsmen to produce a score of any substance, with the remainder of the batting order failing to make an impact.
The visitors ultimate fell 35 runs short of Redlands' first innings total, with Goodridge fittingly claiming the final wicket to cap off an impressive bowling display.
Jack Fraser and Harry Short made the most of a 17-over stint at the crease, with the former plundering 12 fours and a six on his way to 84 from just 59 deliveries.
Captain Nick Hurford declared with the score on 0/120, leaving the visitors 155 to chase for an outright victory during the final session of play.
The top order swung hard but the Redlands bowlers prevailed, with Jacob Apted and James Pullar claiming two wickets each as Wests were held to 4/103 from 13 overs.
Redlands now sit in fourth position on the two-day ladder, with back-to-back away games to come against South Brisbane and Ipswich.
First grade were unable to continue their undefeated run, going down to Western Suburbs in Graceville after being bowled out for just 109 in the first innings.
Simon Milenko, the former Tasmania and Brisbane Heat representative, top scored with a quickfire 19 at the back end of the innings but only four other Tigers batsmen managed double figures.
Western Suburbs scored 6/202 declared in reply, with George Garrett claiming 3/53.
First grade: Redlands Tigers 109 (Simon Milenko 19) & 1/14 def by Western Suburbs 6/202 dec. (George Garrett 3/53)
Third grade: Redlands Tigers 9/299 dec (Ben Long 87, Jack Tate 54) & 4/74 (Henry Zietsch 25) def South Brisbane 107 (Henry Zietsch 5/12)
Fourth grade: South Brisbane 171 def by Redlands Tigers 214 (Byron Grant 38*, Christopher Barker 36, Matt Fay 33)
Fifth grade: South Brisbane 197 & 2/48 def Redlands Tigers 109 (Wayne Todman 23, Greg Morton 22)
Sixth grade: Redlands Tigers 144 (Will Whatmore 56) & 6/44 def South Brisbane 97 (Josh Williams 6/26)
Women's third grade (Rebecca McCoombes Cup): Holland Park 166 (Alex Fisher 3/42) def Redlands Tigers 162 (Yanah Floridis 51)
Men's under 19s: Sunshine Coast 7/214 (Carter Pearson 2/42) def Redlands Tigers 202 (Christian Jardine 39, Myles Grant 37).
Men's over 40s: Redlands Tigers 7/141 (Steve McClymont 34, Stuart McDonald 33) def by University of Queensland 4/144 (Stuart MacDonald 2/16)
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
