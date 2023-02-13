Redland City Bulletin

Redlands Tigers second grade clinch vital win in home clash against Western Suburbs

JC
By Jordan Crick
Updated February 13 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jon Stimpson drives through the covers against Western Suburbs in the first grade game at Graceville Memorial Park. Picture by Doug O'Neill

Klinton Goodridge has claimed a six-wicket haul to help Redlands Tigers second grade take first innings points from their final home game of the regular season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.