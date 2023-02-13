Redland City Bulletin

Redland City FC thriving ahead of fourth season at Donald Road Sportsfield

JC
By Jordan Crick
February 14 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Redland City Football Club is flourishing, with almost 250 players signed on as the 2023 season approaches. Picture supplied

Redland City Football Club is going from strength to strength heading into its fourth season, with 240 players already signed on for 2023 across junior and senior age groups.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.