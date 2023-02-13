Redland City Football Club is going from strength to strength heading into its fourth season, with 240 players already signed on for 2023 across junior and senior age groups.
President Tim Eady said the club's rapid growth since its inaugural season in 2020 was a testament to the committee's hard work behind the scenes.
"We're currently sitting at 240 players from under eights to seniors with some spaces still to be filled, so once again the club is going to see some reasonable growth in numbers," Eady said.
"We are certainly seeing a massive increase among our younger teams. It looks like we will have four under eight teams where we only had two last year."
Eady said maintaining a community feel at the club and putting emphasis on things like fun and fitness had held the club in good stead.
"It is what we have always been trying to achieve and it's been working. We have seen the growth and we're getting more people coming down to watch games as the community spirit grows at our club," he said.
"To think that three years down the track our junior and senior numbers are now rapidly approaching 250, we are becoming a serious sized club throughout Redlands."
Several teams are sill looking for players in 2023, including in the under 13 and under 15 age groups, as well as the women's and over 35 men's teams. The under 14 side are also hunting a goalkeeper.
Playing numbers at the Redland Bay club have jumped from about 40 in 2020 to almost 250 this year and more growth could still be on the way, with the season proper still some weeks away.
"That is not taking into account that we will run two terms of under 5-7, which usually brings around 50 to 60 players per term, so you are looking at around anther 120 potential members," Eady said.
"When you put that all together, we have gone from 40 to potentially 350 or 400 members by the time we get through our registrations for that as well.
"That is testament to the work that has been done by the inaugural committee when the club got started, through to the committee that's still running the show down there at the moment.
"They're all doing work behind the scenes to continue to not only develop and grow playing numbers, but also trying to improve facilities and work with council to see where we can go from here."
Redland City's home ground is located at Donald Road Sportsfield off School of Arts Road at Redland Bay.
For more information, visit the club's Facebook page or go online to redlandcityfc.majestri.com.au.
Read more local sport news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.