A major Redland supermarket has teamed up with a community not-for-profit to teach kids hands on lessons in sustainability through grants.
Woolworths and Landcare Australia is looking for primary schools and early learning centres across the Redlands with ideas to develop programs to connect students with nature.
Redland City Woolworths stores group manager Hazel Jackson said eligible facilities could get $1000 for projects on sustainable food production, improving waste management practices, enhancing native habitats and deepening First Nations perspectives.
"Getting children involved with hands-on activities in and around nature is an incredible way to help them explore sustainability in action," she said.
"Over the years, we've seen some great ideas from schools and early learning centres across Queensland that were brought to life through our Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program, encouraging kids to explore, appreciate and care for the environment around them.
"No idea is too small, and we can't wait to see what's ahead for this next round of applications."
First Nations educator with Landcare Australia Adam Shipp said the First Nations connection was also important for students.
"As a proud Wiradjuri man, I believe it is extremely important that environmental based organisations recognise and work with First Nations groups," he said.
"By teaching younger generations about traditional ways of caring for Country, we can deepen knowledge of and respect for First Nations culture and practices."
Since launching the program in 2018, the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants program has supported more than 3,814 school groups with more than $4 million.
Applications for the 2023 Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants are open now and close 17 March 2023. To find out more about the Woolworths Junior Landcare Grants Program and to apply, visit juniorlandcare.org.au.
