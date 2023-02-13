A 31-year-old man has been charged with more than 50 offences after a series of alleged vehicle and property crimes, including recent break-ins at businesses in Redland Bay and Wynnum West.
The man was taken into custody during a raid at a Crestmead property and is due to front Richlands Magistrates Court today.
He has been charged with more than 50 offences, including 13 counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, six counts of stealing and 17 counts of enter premises.
Investigations led police to the Logan address where they uncovered a large amount of allegedly stolen property, including tools, car keys, alcohol, electronic devices, wallets and vehicle accessories.
The man's arrest came after a Hyundai i30 was allegedly stolen from Coorparoo on February 9 and used in four break and enters at businesses across Redland Bay, Runcorn and Wynnum West the following day.
Police allege the man was involved in the theft of 13 vehicles, nine of which were being used in a vehicle sharing service.
The man was also allegedly involved in a single-vehicle crash on Geissman Drive at Tamborine Mountain about 11pm on December 28, 2022 where a Mazda CX-9 allegedly rolled before being abandoned.
The 31-year-old has been refused bail and was due to appear in Richlands Magistrates Court today. His other charges include wilful damage, drug possession, possessing tainted property and unlicenced driving.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.