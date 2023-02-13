Redland City Bulletin
WATCH: Man charged with more than 50 offences after alleged crime spree

By Jordan Crick
February 13 2023 - 4:00pm
A 31-year-old man has been charged with more than 50 offences after a series of alleged vehicle and property crimes, including recent break-ins at businesses in Redland Bay and Wynnum West.

