Redlands Mayor Karen Williams says a fact-finding mission in the US has offered insights into how the proposed Birkdale Whitewater Centre can operate successfully after the Brisbane Olympics.
Her claims come as plans for the centre are put under the microscope, with local community groups voicing concerns about the facility becoming a "white elephant" beyond 2032.
Cr Williams said discussions held during the North America trip would allow council to investigate operating models that could deliver swift water rescue training to national and international agencies.
Potential economic opportunities for the Birkdale Community Precinct (BCP) were also discussed during the mayor's visit to the US National Whitewater Centre in Charlotte.
The mega 526-hectare site in North Carolina offers training for whitewater rafting, kayaking, canoeing, rock climbing, mountain biking and hiking.
"This facility has built community resilience for decades by training US emergency services agencies in flood response and swift water training," Cr Williams said.
"The learnings from our discussions will help ensure the Birkdale facility can deliver swift water training to national and international emergency services agencies."
Cr Williams said the facility was the most profitable whitewater facility in the world, with its additional activity offerings helping it gross more than $22 million per year.
Plans for the 62-hectare BCP, where the whitewater centre will be housed, also include recreational elements such as a South Bank-style swimming lagoon, cultural centre, playground and food stalls.
"The Charlotte facility is not just about whitewater kayaking, like our plans for the Birkdale Community Precinct, it also offers plenty of complementary activities for families ..." Cr Williams said.
"These wrap-around activities have helped it gross more than $22 million a year and deliver local families with plenty of fun activities while at the same time earning a global reputation for adrenaline sports.
"This is the sort of facility we are looking to create at Birkdale, somewhere local families can spend a day together, as well as somewhere they can take friends and family visiting the region."
Objectors to the project have voiced concerns about the proposed whitewater centre becoming a financial burden for ratepayers after the Olympics due to ongoing maintenance costs.
Community Alliance for Responsible Planning Redlands spokeswoman Lavinia Wood said plans for the centre should be abandoned and the existing Sydney 2000 venue in Penrith used to host events in 2032.
The alliance has long maintained that the Birkdale facility is "unnecessary, unwanted and a waste of money".
"Using the existing Penrith Whitewater Stadium would greatly improve Brisbane 2032's climate positive credentials and free up $80-$100 million ...," Ms Wood said.
Cr Williams said formalising partnerships with international whitewater operators would help deliver a best-practice facility at Birkdale.
"I am committed to developing partnerships to ensure the Birkdale Community Precinct is somewhere for local families to enjoy, as well as being a world leader in swift water training that delivers economic and social benefits to the community," she said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
