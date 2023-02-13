He sings all the hits of INXS, but Blair Dwyer said he is no Michael Hutchinson.
"I can never even pretend to fill his shoes. But I do love the music and working with such great musicians," he said.
Dwyer fronts Don't Change Ultimate INXS, a band which keeps the music of INXS alive, with its great array of hits.
"We host a party every time we put on a show. This show is more of a celebration rather than an impersonation. We are original performers in our right, and bring the energy and passion of the music of INXS to the stage," Dwyer said.
Dwyer said he was asked to front the already-existing band for 10 shows in 2018.
"It didn't take me long to say 'yes'. I get the chance to perform music that I love with the musicianship of a band I respect. We do a complete two-hour show and everyone is a hit single," he said.
Dwyer said he also liked to bring the music to the people.
"This is music that everyone knows the lyrics to. It's music people have grown up with. It's banger after banger after banger."
Dwyer and Don't Change Ultimate INXS will be one of many tribute bands performing at Tribfest, coming to the Alexandra Hills Hotel on March 25.
The line up also includes Killer Queen Experience, Arrival (The Music Of ABBA), Alive Pearl Jam Show, Mr. Brightside (The Killers tribute), David Bowie Show, Meatloaf - The Greatest Hits, Sex And Chocolate - Motown Sounds, Livin' Lovin' Zeppelin, Kissperience, and The Ultimate Creedence, ensuring a TribFest best of the best experience.
"It should be a great event. It will be great bands playing great music to a room full of people who already love the music.
"It's up to us to step up to the plate and give them a show. So far we have a good strike record," he said.
Don't Change Ultimate INXS has already had a feel for the venue having played there to a receptive audience in 2022.
"It was a lot of fun. In fact, we came to Queensland four times last year and will be back a few times this year. Brisbane and Queensland is fast becoming our favourite place. There is a real love for live music here. The next show is always bigger than the last and we'll keep the party going until the crowds stop coming," he said.
TribFest is an 18+ event staged from 1pm on March 25 at the Alexandra Hills Hotel.
Tickets are $60 or two for $110 + booking fee. Book on events.humanitix.com/tribefest-downunder-2023-at-the-alex-hills-hotel
