Motorcycle repair at museum needs sponsorship

Updated February 13 2023 - 9:00pm, first published 8:43pm
Redland museum volunteer John Heselwood works on the restoration of an Indian Scout motorcycle. Sponsorship is being sought for specialised work.
Indian motorcyle restoration

Redland Museum is embarking on a major restoration of an Indian Scout motorcycle and is seeking sponsorship.

