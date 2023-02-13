Indian motorcyle restoration

Redland Museum is embarking on a major restoration of an Indian Scout motorcycle and is seeking sponsorship.
Indian motorcycles of this vintage are hugely collectable and valuable. This is reflected in the availability and cost of either original or replacement parts.
The project will be set up in the Museum as a display of a "restoration in progress" with a story board. The work will be carried out by volunteers in the Museum's workshop, but some specialist tasks (sandblasting, chrome plating, etc) will need to be outsourced.
The Museum is seeking sponsorship from individuals, community groups or a selection of local businesses in related fields, such as antique vehicle restorers, high-performance vehicle workshops, motorcycle sellers and racing suppliers. Sponsors who cover the cost of one or more parts will be publicly acknowledged through signage in the Museum, the Museum's website and through social media.
First built in 1919, the Indian Scout has become the machine most closely identified with that great manufacturer, which for many years was America's most prolific motorcycle company. The 1926 Indian Scout, which is the one being restored, is claimed to be the best-known Indian of all - a 606cc, 12 HP twin model.
This is a limited time opportunity to become involved in a unique project that preserves this classic motorcycle for generations to come. More on redlandmuseum.org.au or visit the Museum's facebook page. The Museum is open seven days 10am to 3pm, phone 3286 3494.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.