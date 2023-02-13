Ode to the Banjo is a joyous celebration of one of music's most recognisable and beloved instruments, the banjo.
The banjo is featured in a 90-minute program at the Redland Museum from 6.30pm on May 13.
The origins of the banjo can be traced back to the earliest of times in recorded human history, to Egypt and northern Africa. Some of the first musical notes to ever be played were from plucked or bowed sinews pulled tight on a stick attached to a drum. The drum, often being a gourd or a hollowed piece of timber was covered by a tightly stretched animal skin which amplified the sound and gave the notes their unmistakable and distinctive sounds.
The banjo, in its numerous modern forms today, still enjoys enormous popularity in many cultures and musical genres around the world.
Ode to the Banjo offers the banjo in both solo performances and in various ensemble settings, as 12 skilled musicians present selections from three of the most popular musical styles, Bluegrass, Appalachian and Celtic. Part theatre, part concert, Ode to the Banjo promises to transport an audience from the stage of the legendary Grand Ol' Opry, to a mountain cabin high in the hills of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina and finally settling into the cosy confines of an old Irish pub.
Tickets are $30 members, $35 non members with savoury platters included for $45 and $50. Book on trybooking.com/events/1012103/sessions/3696534/sections/1857459/tickets
