Redland City Bulletin

Redland Museum celebrates the banjo

Updated February 13 2023 - 9:11pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The banjo is being celebrated at the Redland Museum with an Ode to the Banjo on May 13.

Ode to the Banjo is a joyous celebration of one of music's most recognisable and beloved instruments, the banjo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.