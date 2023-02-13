Emerging is an intriguing artistic exploration of the Eco and the Abstract which will be exhibited in the Dunn Gallery of Redland Museum from the February 26 to April 10.
The individual and collaborative work from two Redland artists, Paul Ledington and Bev Shields, ranges from eco prints, through to tape art, digital prints and moving image video works.
The creation of dyes and pigments from plants and insects is an ancient tradition which has evolved through to printing shapes on paper, fabric and other materials. It offers the reality of the physical impression, and a tangible connection with the natural world around us.
'Abstraction', and particularly non-objective abstraction, on the other hand is a relatively new art form born in the early days of the twentieth century. Line, shape and colour have their own relationships, meaning, and value without relating to the easily recognisable or the familiar.
Both artists live and work in the Redlands (Quandamooka Country) and this context provides the materials and inspiration for their work.
So, the eco printer and the abstractionist began an artistic conversation and the end result is Emerging - and the beginning of an artistic collaboration. Ledington and Shields are both newcomers/latecomers to art having both pursued careers in other areas, retired and are now exploring an emerging life in the art world.
Sheilds is a self taught eco printer with a passion for working with the 'dirty pot'. She has exhibited work at the recent Redland Gallery In Focus exhibition and has had work accepted into the Royal Queensland Art Society Fashion in Focus exhibition in August.
Ledington graduated last year with a Masters of Visual Art from Queensland College of Art, has contributed to a number of exhibitions and is a finalist in the Harold and Agnes Richardson Drawing Prize 2023 of the Royal Queensland Art Society.
Experience this exciting exhibition at Redland Museum, 60 Smith Street, Cleveland, open seven days from 10am to 3pm, phone 3286 3494, redlandmuseum.org.au.
