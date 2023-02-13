Redland Museum again hosts the Heritage and Harmony Fiesta 2023, a free community event for all the family, from 9am to 2pm on March 19.
The festival celebrates the richness and diversity of multicultural life in the Redlands and offers a chance to experience multicultural dancers, entertainers, vintage vehicles and workshops.
Visit the Blacksmith shed and witness the transformation of iron into steel with the smithies, and learn about the process of this old unique story of forging.
Discover the culture of different nationalities, from the exquisite Regency dancers in full costume, sword dancers and German folk dancing bell ringers to the Chinese traditional lion dancing and the New Zealand Maori show featuring the Maori Stick game and long poi interactive dancing. The Scottish bagpipes will create an atmosphere of mystery and awe.
Fairy Raine will be face painting, and there will be Johnny the Jesters magic show for the children. Children can also wander the red path through the Redlands with its Heritage and Harmony trail quiz through the artifacts inside the Museum. Other activities include Thomas the Tank interactive train set, and a craft table.
See the Redlands Spinners and Weavers group demonstrate three traditional crafts: crocheting, spinning and weaving.
There will be Devonshire teas and a sausage sizzle.
Funding has been provided by the Queensland Government. More on.redlandmuseum.org.au, 3286.3494.
