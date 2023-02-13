Redland City Bulletin

Redland Museum brings Heritage and Harmony to its grounds.

Updated February 13 2023 - 9:28pm, first published 9:19pm
Fairy Raine will do face painting for children at the Heritage and Harmony festival at the Redland Museum on March 19.
The Heritage and Harmony festival features Chinese lion dancing.

Redland Museum again hosts the Heritage and Harmony Fiesta 2023, a free community event for all the family, from 9am to 2pm on March 19.

