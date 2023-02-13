Redland City Bulletin

Australian Eagles fly into RPAC to kick off tour

By Linda Muller
Updated February 16 2023 - 11:17pm, first published February 13 2023 - 9:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Australian Eagles work to stay true to the complex musicality of The Eagles. It brings the music to RPAC on March 18 as part of its Dark Desert Highway tour.

The Australian Eagles will kick off its 2023 national Dark Desert Highway Tour with a performance at the Redland Performing Arts Centre at 7.30pm on March 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.