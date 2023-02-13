Australian Eagles fly into RPAC to kick off tour

The Australian Eagles will kick off its 2023 national Dark Desert Highway Tour with a performance at the Redland Performing Arts Centre at 7.30pm on March 18.
Guitarist/vocalist Shayne Browne of Thornlands said it was a privilege to play with other band members who displayed such keen musicianship.
Browne said the band was formed in 2015 in order to respect the music of what remains as one of the biggest selling bands of all time, with number one hit songs and albums around the world. The band's album Hotel California is listed as the 37th album on Rolling Stone's top 500 albums of all time, having sold 32 million copies worldwide.
"The music is timeless with broad appeal from people aged eight to 80. One gig we were playing to an audience of about 1000 aged from about 18 to 30 and I thought we might be in trouble. They sang every song. It was amazing. I call it onion music, because the more you peel away the layers, the more you find," he said.
Browne said he never tired of performing the music, having now played hundreds of shows around the country and on cruise ships.
"The only thing now is to meet Don Henley. That's definitely a bucket list moment," he said.
This show is entitled History and the Hits and gives band members a chance to talk about the songs, offering stories the audience may not know.
"The band's first number one hit was Best of My Love. I like to talk about how the first song was written," Browne said.
Browne said Eagles music was perfect for the theatre.
"It's not all dancing. The music is so intricate that an audience can just sit and watch and listen. Every time we play it and listen to the original music, we find more layers, built on what is a simple acoustic structure. Our aim is to accurately portray the music," he said.
A well known guitar teacher in the Redlands for the past 40 years, Browne said he particularly enjoyed playing for a hometown audience.
"It's my way of giving a little bit back. My students and my friends can come. You always play well when you know there is someone in the audience looking out for you," he said.
Browne plays alongside Brisbane musicians Jason Chandler on bass, Paul Kerin on guitar, David Thompson on guitar and twin brother Michael Thompson on drums.
Classic hits include Desperado, Life in the Fast Lane, New Kid in Town, Take it to the Limit,
Heartache Tonight and Hotel California. The band also pays homage to the solo hits from Joe Walsh, Don Henley and the late Glen Frey.
Tickets are $69. Book on 3829 8131.
