After a decade long search to find suitable skincare products for his head, a Cleveland man has overcome his own struggles with hair loss and created a solution for thousands of Aussie men.
David Nicol started losing his hair in his late 20's and said he had a hard time taking care of the skin on his head.
"I've been shaving my head for over 10 years so I was looking for best ways to take care of my scalp and I couldn't find anything. There's not much information about it and the struggle is real," he said.
"I came across a few American products but they can be difficult to get your hands on."
This inspired the Cleveland based designer to dive into the skincare business in April 2022 and create his own range of products for men like him.
"I just started researching what companies produce cosmetic skincare products within Australia," Mr Nicol said.
"We recently found a found a company that did it locally and then worked with them extensively to come up with a suite of products that tackles the issues that people have when they shaved their head from mixing cuts, maintenance of a scalp and having a clean and healthy healthy scalp as well."
With the help of his business partner David Griffiths, the pair launched the Bare Skull Company. and their first skincare range of six products specifically for mens' heads with kits and suggested regimens.
Mr Nicol said although most of their clients suffered from male pattern baldness, it was not exclusive to them.
"Some men shave their heads for fashion, but those people who are going bald don't need to be reminded about it with a label on a bottle, so that's why we're called the Bare Skull Company," he said.
"The feedback that we've had from customers that we've had so far has been overwhelmingly positive so we're very proud of what we've created."
"It's about helping people and we really believe in this product and I use it. The reason why I did it is because I wanted to say something to use myself."
He said he hoped to expand the business in the future and continue to help men with bare heads feel confident and stay clean.
For more information visit https://www.thebareskullco.com.au/
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
