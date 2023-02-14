Redland City Bulletin
Cleveland designer solves bare head struggles with skincare range

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 14 2023 - 4:00pm
Cleveland designer David Nicol is founder and director of the Bare Skull Co. Picture supplied

After a decade long search to find suitable skincare products for his head, a Cleveland man has overcome his own struggles with hair loss and created a solution for thousands of Aussie men.

