The business of dishing up good quality fish and chips Advertising Feature

Sea Fuel Cleveland staff member Ruby Van Trier and co-owner Foti Skordou. Picture is supplied

The humble fish and chips has levelled up at Sea Fuel Cleveland where quality and taste are taking a stand on the traditional Australian takeaway.

Owners Costa Savva and Foti Skordou know their craft, offering the freshest and tastiest grilled, crumbed and battered fish, chips, freshly made salads, seafood platters and burgers.

Having opened in 2021, Costa said serving up good food is in their blood and something they have done for a majority of their lives.

"Having experience in the industry and being previous business owners, we felt there was a market for premium fish and chips," he said.



"Our grilled fish is a must try and freshly made salads highlight our business."



Both Costa and Foti have a history of small business ownership; one is experienced in customer service, the other experienced in the kitchen.



"Having these assigned roles allows business to flow efficiently," Costa said.

Living locally for more than 25 years has given the pair a good advantage with understanding other operating businesses and this has helped them to source local advertising.

They also utilise Facebook and Instagram for advertising and have options of both online and Uber delievery services as well as their own online website page.

