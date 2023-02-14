A Redland Bay holiday camp is offering kids a rite-of-passage experience to build friendships and confidence while soaking in the fun outdoors over the Easter break.
PGL launched its Kindilan Camp in January 2023 and is now offering an Easter Holiday Camp experience for children aged 8-14 from April 3-5.
The summer camp was a Queensland first, on 220 acres of bushland in Redland Bay with a large lake,m climbing tower, campfire and large dining rooms.
PGL Australia Director Carl Stanforth said parents and children had given positive feedback on the first camps as attendees' confidence grew, and many were keen to return.
"Children will now have the opportunity to try our adventure activities, learn new skills and meet new friends at holiday camps multiple times each year, with the next one being at Easter," he said.
Kids can attend two night/three day camps or single adventure days fully supervised with meals included.
Residential guests stay in cabin-style accommodation is also available and bedding can be booked or children can bring their own sleeping bag and pillow.
For more information and prices visit https://www.pgladventurecamps.com.au
