Redland City Bulletin

Redlands camp to open for kids during Easter holiday break

February 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A PGL camper wearing a life vest ties rope on a barrell. Picture supplied

A Redland Bay holiday camp is offering kids a rite-of-passage experience to build friendships and confidence while soaking in the fun outdoors over the Easter break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.