A pre-development survey has found community amenities and "things to do" are limited in the Redlands according to homeowners, and a Wellington Point development could be the first step to improvement.
The Future of Home survey conducted by Redland developer Fiteni found Redlanders recognised a lack of nightlife, community activities and shared spaces in the region which hindered liveability.
The data comes from the first of two in-depth pre-development surveys, with results to be used to revitalise the former Botanix site at Wellington Point, bought by founder Joe Fiteni in 2012.
Fiteni housing development manager Vaughn Bowden said Redland residents were looking for more activities and things to do in the region.
Mr Bowden said 57 per cent of survey respondents said the Redlands needed more things to see and do at night, 47 per cent said more places to eat and drink, and 77 per said paths for walking and cycling were important to have close their homes.
"Redlands Coast locals wanted greater housing diversity that is supported by more parks and playgrounds, places to shop, places to eat and drink and places that provided more things to do at night," he said.
"...As their needs change and the community grows, they want to be able to access the same things people living in other cities do."
But he said hope was not lost, with an opportunity at the former Botanix site to create a "space between" for residents to socialise and enjoy life out and about in the Redlands.
"We know that good communities are about more than just good homes, they are also about good amenities which is why we are asking the community to tell us what they would like to see alongside the homes that will be built on the Botanix site," he said.
Mr Bowden said Botanix would become a place for Redland residents to live, work and play, and that the detailed survey process was an industry first.
A secondary Botanix Master Plan survey to inspire the vision for the site is open now.
Fiteni will also hold youth workshops on February 23 and 24, and an open day on February 25 from 4-8pm to allow people on site for the first time in 15 years.
To find out more, visit getinvolved.fiteni.co
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
