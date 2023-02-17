Redland City Bulletin

Botanix development consults with community on amenities

February 18 2023 - 8:00am
Fiteni housing development manager Vaughn Bowden. Picture supplied

A pre-development survey has found community amenities and "things to do" are limited in the Redlands according to homeowners, and a Wellington Point development could be the first step to improvement.

