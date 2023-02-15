Redland City Bulletin

Redland Jet Skiier to heads across the ditch to race in NZ

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 15 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bailey Cunningham rides his jetski. Picture supplied

A professional jet-skier from Cleveland is taking his experience racing in national competitions in the USA and Thailand to New Zealand this February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.