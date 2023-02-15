A professional jet-skier from Cleveland is taking his experience racing in national competitions in the USA and Thailand to New Zealand this February.
Bailey Cunningam will head to New Zealand for the South Island championship this week, before crossing to Wellington for the New Zealand National Titles.
He will race on a Superjet stand up and a Seadoo Runabout Jetski.
The latter is the same Expert Stock Runabout which he won in 2017 and the GP Runabout class.
Cunningham joins the Jettribe team of Ben Morris and Jake Wilson and is excited to race across the ditch again.
Throughout 2023 he is looking forward to Australian National Titles, World Cup Rounds in the US and Thailand World Titles.
Cunningham has been jet-skiing since he was just 16, and raced professionally for four years. In 2018 he placed eighth overall in the in the international Pro Runabout pen class at the World Cup.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
