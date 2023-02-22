Alexandra Hills
Oaklands Street Community Gardens Inc is a space where local residents come to socialise and cultivate fresh produce. Find it behind the Aldi and AFL grounds at Alexandra Hills, open Wednesday and Friday from 9am-12pm and Sunday from 2-5pm.
Cleveland
Brush up on your German language skills with a U3A class, Tuesday afternoons at Cleveland District State High School. Email john.barker702@gmail.com
Cleveland
U3A's 'Life Matters' group offers a range of topics by new presenters every week from 9am-10.30am at the Donald Simpson Centre. on February 20, Paul Oates will talk, 'Joining the Dots in Europe - Understanding the Ukrainian Russian Conflict'.
Thornlands
Try Bridge with a six week course from the Redlands Bridge Club at Pinklands Sporting Complex from March 1. Cost $50, contact Nigel on 0419 642 498 or redlandsbridgeclub@bigpond.com.
Birkdale
Visit Craft Brew House at Birkdale for live music performed by local artists Friday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
Cleveland
Interested in studying Law or Italian? Join the free classes on Wednesdays at the Redland Museum. Contact cud08@iprimus.com.au for details
Cleveland
Visit the Cleveland Markets in Bloomfield Street every Sunday from 7am-1pm showcasing fresh food and farm produce.
Wellington Point
A Cent auction with about 140 prizes will be held at St James Anglican Church Hall from 11.30am March 11 with the auction from 1.30pm, and afternoon tea at 3pm. $10 entry. To book call 38240649
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.