Redland City Bulletin

Capalaba man appeals for parking changes outside Galbraith Grove amid concerns for resident safety

JC
By Jordan Crick
February 21 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Cartledge believes parking outside a unit complex on Mount Cotton Road is causing headaches for residents and is calling for Redland City Council to step in. Picture by Jordan Crick

A Capalaba man has called for tighter controls on parking outside a Mount Cotton Road unit complex as he voices concerns about the dangers residents are facing to access their properties on a daily basis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jordan Crick

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.