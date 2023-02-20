A Capalaba man has called for tighter controls on parking outside a Mount Cotton Road unit complex as he voices concerns about the dangers residents are facing to access their properties on a daily basis.
Tom Cartledge believes Galbraith Grove residents are at risk when waiting to turn right into the complex driveway as cars squeeze between them and a parked caravan to avoid waiting in queued traffic.
He is calling for Redland City Council to visit the area and prove that it is safe for caravans or other vehicles to be parked opposite the complex driveway.
"If you want to turn in here [to the units], you have cars lined up behind you right back down to the shopping centre," Mr Cartledge said.
"There is about 80 to 100 car movements a day in and out of this driveway. It is getting to be a hell of a problem in here. The residents hate caravans and boats.
"No matter where I go and we talk about it, other people say 'we have one in our street as well'."
A Redland City Council spokeswoman said any registered vehicle less than seven and a half metres long was lawfully permitted to park at the location in question.
She said council assessed enquiries for yellow no-stopping lines on a case-by-case basis.
"Yellow no-stopping lines are just one tool council has to improve road safety, where appropriate," the spokeswoman said.
"Council has received four complaints over the past three years in relation to a caravan parked on Mount Cotton Road, Capalaba."
Galbraith Grove residents travelling southbound along the arterial are required to cross a painted median strip and a single lane of traffic in order to enter the complex.
The stretch of road outside the units is usually busy due to its proximity to Capalaba State College and the suburb's major shopping centres.
Mr Cartledge said several residents had complained about the issue and raised concerns for their safety.
"These four-wheel-drives, they can't wait. They come in-between you and the caravan," he said.
"If they don't hoot through, I have seen traffic back right up down the street."
Mr Cartledge said there had been situations where he felt his car shake as vehicles squeezed past him at speed.
"[One of the residents] is giving his car away. He won't drive anymore because he's frightened," he said.
"I have been sitting there and the big four-wheel-drives fly past and the car [shakes]. They just aim it and hope."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
