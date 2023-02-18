A tight-knit group of Redland ladies are finding themselves in stitches when they get together for embroidery, quilting, crocheting and all crafts in between.
The Redlands Embroiderers group meets twice monthly for a social catch up with like-minded crafters sharing their projects or just having a chat.
Coordinator Jenny Jorgensen said the group had been meeting since 2008.
"Our theory is here, when it comes to stitching you can do your stitching to a high or a low standard, whatever you can, or if you want to just sit and chat or do nothing, you can do that too," she said.
"It helps us relax and taker our minds of all our worries."
"The friendships that we make over the years are absolutely wonderful. I didn't come to embroidery until I was 60 and I've made so many friends."
"Sometimes there's more talking than stitching, I think."
Members of the group have a range of experience, from amateurs who join to give it a go, and award winning crafters who share their tips and tricks with fellow embroiderers.
Mr Jorgensen said anyone could do embroidery and that they hoped to get more people involved.
"We want to keep this craft alive because so many people are on sewing machines, and there's actually so much joy in just sitting down and stitching," she said.
"Anyone can come and be a part of our group, we have fun, we stitch, we laugh and we cry together when we need to."
"It's a friendly, happy and diverse group."
Ms Jorgensen said they were holding an open day on March 25 to show people what they are about.
"We're hoping to get those ladies out there who are retired and looking for something to do to come along and see what we're about."
"We're going to have four raffles, lucky door prizes, brick-a-brack, and some of our projects will be on display as well."
"Kay won the grand prize at the Ekka this year, and her winning design will be at our open day."
To find out more, contact Jenny on 0418 584 333
