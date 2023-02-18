Redland City Bulletin

Redland Embroiderers meet twice monthly for catch-ups over crafts

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
February 18 2023 - 4:00pm
Women from the Redlands Embroiderers hold their craft projects. Picture by Emily Lowe

A tight-knit group of Redland ladies are finding themselves in stitches when they get together for embroidery, quilting, crocheting and all crafts in between.

Local News

