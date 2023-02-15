Redland City Council electorate boundaries will remain as they currently stand when ratepayers head to the polls for the local government elections in March 2024.
Councillors resolved at Wednesday's general meeting to maintain 10 councillors after a routine review held in conjunction with the Electoral Commission of Queensland found all Redlands divisions remained in quota.
A reasonable proportion of electors is determined by dividing the total number of voters in a local government area by the number of councillors, plus or minus 10 per cent, which in Redlands is 11,713.
Figures from the latest review in January shows all Redland divisions meet the prescribed benchmark in the Local Government Act, with enrollments ranging from 10,996 in division eight to 12,648 in division seven.
Cr Rowanne McKenzie spoke against the motion to maintain 10 divisions on Wednesday, arguing that reducing the number of councillors to eight could provide significant savings for the city's ratepayers.
She referenced other south-east Queensland councils like Logan, Ipswich and Moreton Bay, where the number of electors per division was greater than Redlands.
"I don't disagree that we have the right number of quotas, and I don't disagree that the number of councillors representing each electoral division should remain at one," she said.
"However, I do believe that we are over-prescribed with councillors in this area. If we reduced our numbers down to eight, we would save conservatively a quarter of a million dollars for our ratepayers."
Deputy Mayor Julie Talty said previous submissions seeking a reduction in the number of Redland divisional councillors to eight had been rejected by the ECQ.
"Having been through that previously, it was rejected at the time, and that's why I am happy to support this [continuing with 10 divisions and a mayor]," she said.
"I don't believe that they will countenance reducing the number of councillors, because we have asked them to do that previously.
"This is a regular review that occurs 12 months before every local government election. This is simply providing the percentages of population per electorate for voters.
"All of the electorates are in quota, so generally speaking there is no need to pursue a review."
Cr Peter Mitchell told the Redland City Bulletin that he would support holding discussions in 2024 on a Redlands-specific representation model.
He said that could include things like shared councillor representation across the bay islands and North Stradbroke Island, as well as giving further consideration to cutting back on the number of councillors.
Councillors voted unanimously in favour of maintaining 10 divisions on Wednesday.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
