Redland netballer to tackle nationals for second time

A star defender and Redland product has overcome a nasty injury to represent Queensland for the second time at the National Netball Championships in Darwin.
Sophia Dobson spent her formative years playing at the Redland Netball Association and is quickly making a name for herself in the game across Australia.
Dobson says she was chosen for the Queensland squad despite missing out on the Nissan State Titles with a dislocated thumb.
"Although injured I was selected for the U19 State squad which has now been reduced to the travelling team which I am a member of."
"It felt good to know that I had been selected into the final 12.
"We received a phone call from the coach. I always get nervous for the phone calls however it puts a smile on my face when I get good news."
Dobson will travel to Darwin with the Queensland team for her second national titles.
"I competed in the U17 State team last year in Hobart, we had a good campaign eventually finishing with the Bronze, it was an amazing experience [and] I was fortunate to be selected for the U17 Australian squad last year."
"I'm looking forward to going to Darwin as I have never been there.
"My goal for nationals is to perform well for my team, learn as much as I can and gain selection for the Australian squad."
Dobson said there would be no rest after the competition in April and she would be back into training for the HART Sapphire Series with the Carina Leagues Club Tigers.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.