Councillor Paul Golle has rescinded his proposal to reinstate bimonthly council meetings, despite tabling a motion which made a clear case for their implementation.
The second term councillor presented his motion at the general meeting on Wednesday and asked for a rundown on costings, but just minutes later requested that the motion be withdrawn.
His decision to pull the proposal drew criticism from Cr Adelia Berridge, who labelled the motion "unprofessional" and claimed that its intent was politically motivated.
Cr Golle defended himself against the accusations, saying he had sought advice from council officers who changed the motion "numerous times" before it was presented at the meeting.
He said his decision to withdraw his proposal was based on issues like costs to ratepayers and the "anxiety" councillors had expressed about a return to a bimonthly schedule.
His motion published in the February meeting agenda included claims that people with "nil understanding of governance" had made the meeting schedule a political issue.
The motion referenced Redland City Bulletin stories in which mayoral candidate Jos Mitchell and Capalaba MP Don Brown criticised council for its meeting frequency.
"When I drafted this motion for today, this motion went to council officers for a review," Cr Golle said.
"To imply that there has been some kind of unprofessionalism [sic], then the implication is not only being placed on myself but the council officers.
"The motion was changed numerous times by officers under professional and legal guidance to bring us to where we are now.
" ... I feel it is best that I withdraw this motion and we workshop this further."
A council officer said reducing the number of meetings had led to significant cost savings for council, with $224,944 spent on meetings in 2022 and $384,000 spent in 2019 when meetings were held bimonthly.
He said the number of items debated at meetings had reduced from 305 to 174 between those years, but the amount of time spent in meetings had increased to an average of almost three and a half hours.
"I think there has been a shift in what items have been brought to council for council consideration," the officer said.
Cr Berridge made multiple interjections questioning the motion's validity and at one point said she was prepared to be sent from the room for her statements.
Mayor Karen Williams and Cr Julie Talty both pulled her up on standing orders, with the latter calling a point of order and claiming that she was contravening rules with her "outbursts".
The matter was finalised when councillors were asked to vote on approving that the motion be withdrawn from the agenda.
Crs Wendy Boglary, Lance Hewlett, Tracey Huges, Paul Bishop and Berridge voted against the request but it was carried six votes to five.
Read more local news here
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.