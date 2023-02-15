Redland City Bulletin

Councillor Paul Golle withdraws motion proposing to reintroduce fortnightly council meetings

By Jordan Crick
Updated February 16 2023 - 10:30am, first published 8:00am
Cr Paul Golle withdrew a motion which proposed reintroducing bimonthly council meetings. Picture supplied

Councillor Paul Golle has rescinded his proposal to reinstate bimonthly council meetings, despite tabling a motion which made a clear case for their implementation.

