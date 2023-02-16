Bayside emergency service members who received rare Australia Day Honours have been recognised by Redland City Council.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) Chief Superintendent Rob Boniwell and State Emergency Service (SES) Volunteer Alex Johnson were added to the Australia Day Honour List and awarded medals in January.
Mr Boniwell received an Australian Fire Service Medal (AFSM), the highest honour awarded within the organisation, and Mr Johnson received the Emergency Services Medal (EMS).
The pair visited Redland City Council for morning tea on February 15 where Mayor Karen Williams said it was a privilege to honour their tireless efforts.
"These two outstanding individuals have gone above and beyond countless times - and the bravery and commitment they have shown in the face of disasters and emergencies should never be underestimated."
"We see our fair share of extreme weather events and during these times it is reassuring to know people like Rob and Alex are out there, putting themselves on the line to support our community.
Mr Boniwell received the AFSM for distinguished frontline service, exemplary leadership and his vision to achieve significant organisational changes and champion diversity and inclusion for more than 28 years.
"As a Senior Operational Fire and Rescue officer, he is regularly deployed to operational command roles to coordinate and control large-scale bushfire events, floods, cyclones and other hazardous incidents," Cr Williams said.
Mr Johnson, who recently took over as Redland SES local controller, received the ESM for his volunteer work since 2003, including frequent deployments and training other members.
"Alex has been a SES volunteer for 25 years in both New South Wales and Queensland and his commitment was rewarded in 2021 when he was named Regional and State SES Volunteer of the Year," Cr Williams said.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.