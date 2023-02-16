Redland City Council has launched a five-year tourism plan in a bid to enhance visitor experiences and stimulate the economy ahead of the Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics in 2032.
The Redlands Coast Destination Management Plan 2023-2028 includes 27 actions across five key areas, providing a blueprint for growing the city's COVID-hit tourism sector.
Mayor Karen Williams said the plan would build on the existing work of council and Redlands tourism operators in providing opportunities for visitors and residents to enjoy the city's natural assets.
"Our local tourism industry has a significant role to play in the local economy and has partnered in developing this plan," she said.
"The industry employs more than 2607 people, which equates to 5.4 per cent of the city's employment, generates more than 1.2 million visitors annually and contributes $234 million to our economy."
The report, adopted unanimously at the February general meeting, also outlines the infrastructure projects which council expects to drive tourism demand and set up Redlands as an attractive destination.
Among the projects listed is the contentious Toondah Harbour development at Cleveland, which is predicted to add 50,000 visitors annually to Redlands and provide a $2.33 billion indirect benefit to the local economy.
Other catalytic projects singled out in the report include the Birkdale Community Precinct, which will house the proposed Olympic whitewater rafting centre, and the Redlands Coast Sport and Recreation Precinct.
The report's action plan outlines several steps that will be implemented across five key areas to advance tourism opportunities in the lead-up to the Brisbane 2032 Olympics.
The major growth areas include destination marketing, enabling infrastructure, destination stewardship, visitor services and business readiness, along with product development and experience delivery.
Council will be accountable for things like improving accessibility for visitors and residents to Redlands tourism destinations and businesses, piloting a visitor 'care for country' pledge and enhancing heritage trails.
"Over the past five years, Redlands Coast has had the strongest growth rate of international visitors of any local government area in the Brisbane region," Cr Williams said.
"It is vital that council and the industry work together to not only maintain this but to increase it."
Figures from the 2021/22 financial year show Redlands tourism is bouncing back from the pandemic, with domestic visitor expenditure for the period totalling $215 million and domestic overnight visitors spending an average of $533 per trip.
Cr Williams said the tourism plan would ensure that domestic and international travellers were well-served by the local tourism industry and felt inspired to return after their visit.
"We live in a beautiful part of south-east Queensland, just 35 minutes' drive from the Brisbane CBD, and about an hours' drive from the Gold Coast," she said.
"We boast exceptional island and hinterland experiences, Quandamooka culture, unique stories, natural encounters and eco-sustainable experiences, adventure possibilities and a friendly, relaxed lifestyle."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
