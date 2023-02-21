Property details:
Victoria Point
This much-loved home sits proud in a quiet street along with other quality homes, and in a great location close to the point and sandy shores of Thompson's Beach.
Presenting as very neat, tidy and clean, the home boasts three living areas and a spacious open floorplan with the kitchen centrally located in the heart of the home and ducted air-conditioning throughout.
There are four bedrooms with built-ins, the master with a walk-in and ensuite.
The loungeroom is huge yet cosy and is conveniently accessible from the entrance hall and the kitchen.
Venture outside to discover an undercover entertainment area and large yard with three watertanks, a garden shed and room for a pool.
Other features include security screens and doors, solar panels and a double garage.
This ideal property is offering the ultimate lifestyle, located so close to the bay and all the amenities you could possibly need.
Nearby are picturesque esplanades with walkways, bike ways, access for light watercraft, boating, fishing and nearby parks.
Victoria Point Shopping Centre, Lakeside shops, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, library, YMCA, Sharks sporting club, Victoria Point Bowls Club, quality schools, doctors, and public transport are also close by.
Click HERE to see the latest real estate E-edition.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Group Advertising and & Special Publications journalist for QLD and NT. I began my regional news experience as a journalist for FCN's Penrith Sun in 1996.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.