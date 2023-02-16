Redland City Bulletin

EOIs open for federal grants to fund Redland community projects

February 17 2023 - 8:00am
Bowman MP Henry Pike with members of the Coochiemudlo Island Men's shed. Picture supplied

The latest round of commonwealth grants are open for community-based organisations looking for funding to improve local infrastructure and services in the Redlands.

