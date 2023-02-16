The latest round of commonwealth grants are open for community-based organisations looking for funding to improve local infrastructure and services in the Redlands.
Bowman MP Henry Pike said eligible organisations could apply for Stronger Communities Programme grants of between $2500 and $20,000 to fund projects upgrade community facilities, support equipment purchases, install security measures and other capital works projects.
"We have so many great community organisations working to deliver results in our city and I am very keen to see a really good array of local projects put forward for consideration through this EOI process," he said.
"Previously this programme has provided funding to local groups such as the Russell Island Mens Shed, Redlands Netball, Capalaba Junior Rugby League and the Redlands CWA."
The latest grants are part of the eighth round of the initiative started by the former Liberal-National government, continued by the Labor government.
Expressions of interest for the programme close at COB Friday 14th March 2023. Interested organisations are encouraged to lodge their EOI as soon as possible.
Find more information at www.henrypike.com.au
