A pre-development survey process to revitalise a Wellington Point landmark will engage the city's youngest residents in forming its plans a new development.
Fiteni is running two youth workshops on February 23 and 24 to hear the voices of students and kids across the Redlands to incorporate their future needs at the revitalised Botanix site.
After the workshops there will also be an open day on the site to give residents a glimpse into what the former Botanix site could become and help develop the vision.
The events are part of the second of two in-depth pre-development surveys in community consultation, with results to be used to revitalise the former Botanix site at Wellington Point, bought by founder Joe Fiteni in 2012.
Fiteni housing development Vaughn Bowden said they wanted to hear people's ideas for the future of Botanix through the second survey and at the open day.
"We are very excited to be opening the gates to the site for the first time in 15 years, where we will be hosting an open day," he said.
"On Saturday, February 25 from 4 till 8pm, the community will get to see the site for themselves, and start imaging how we can bring it back to life," he said.
"It will be an evening of free family fun with live music, laser light entertainment, food trucks, and games. And we'll be hosting plenty more activities and events..."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
