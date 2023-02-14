Redland City Bulletin
Our Future

Botanix pre-development survey to involve youth to make vision

Emily Lowe
By Emily Lowe
Updated February 20 2023 - 2:31pm, first published February 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The former Botanix site is set to be revitalised by Redland developer Fiteni. Picture supplied

A pre-development survey process to revitalise a Wellington Point landmark will engage the city's youngest residents in forming its plans a new development.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Lowe

Emily Lowe

Journalist

Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.