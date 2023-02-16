Police are investigating a number of incidents at Dunwich State School including a weekend break and enter where human faeces were smeared on an administration building.
Staff made the discovery when they arrived on campus the following morning, with cleaners having to remove the excrement before students arrived to commence classes for the week.
Police say an unknown person removed a large window from a classroom to gain access to the building about 7pm on Sunday, February 7.
The alleged intruder set off an alarm after climbing through the window but fled the scene before officers arrived.
Police say another break and enter took place about 7pm the following night, where the same method was used to enter the classroom.
An unknown person again fled the scene when the alarm sounded, but only protective padding from the school basketball court was reported stolen.
Dunwich Police Station officer in charge Sergeant Darren Scanlan said the behaviour was disgusting and would not be tolerated.
"To enter children's classrooms and steal property is not acceptable behaviour in our community," he said.
Anyone with information that could assist investigations is urged to contact Dunwich police on 07 3409 6020.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering news, sport, crime and politics. UQ alum. Born and raised in the Redlands. Cricket, rugby league and football fan. jordi.crick@austcommunitymedia.com.au
