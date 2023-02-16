Redland City Bulletin

Police investigate break-ins at Dunwich State School on North Stradbroke Island

By Jordan Crick
Updated February 17 2023 - 10:28am, first published 8:00am
Investigations are under way after a series of recent incidents at Dunwich State School.

Police are investigating a number of incidents at Dunwich State School including a weekend break and enter where human faeces were smeared on an administration building.

