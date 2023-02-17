A rural real estate agent says Redland property owners are missing out on a major opportunity to "strike gold" while holding onto their land as the market experiences a downturn.
Ray White Rural Brisbane, Lifestyle and Acreage Specialist, Rhondda Arentz said Redland homeowners feared they would miss out on getting a premium price for their property in the current market.
"Nothing could be further from the truth. There are two opportunities to create wealth in the property market, a boom and a bust," she said.
"Successful investors understand that every decade or so dark clouds will fill the economic skies and they will briefly rain gold."
Ms Arentz said buyers were frustrated by a shortage of properties in the Redlands which created a highly competitive market for the few available for sale.
"The market in the Redlands Shire is in a state of transition, but with the current conditions and opportunities, now is a great time for sellers to take advantage of the market," she said.
"The Redlands Shire is also attracting attention from overseas migration, particularly those looking for rural and lifestyle properties.
"Although many property owners may be concerned that the market has fallen, they may be surprised to learn that the values in the region have held strong."
Ms Arentz said the region was readjusting as sellers looked to downsize, which would help settle the market in years to come.
As a bonus, she said technology had advanced to help property owners get regular updates on their home's market value.
"We have programs now that can, at the click of a button, provide, monthly, quarterly, annual property value assessments, no need to be an agents target, no need for annoying calls, texts or emails," she said.
"[Rural and acreage] owners are usually long-term investors, settling on land and holding for decades, and many are unaware from year to year, of how their asset is performing".
"The incredible technology at our disposal today takes away the curiosity and for some, anxiety, and ensures those important family decisions are made with knowledge and understanding."
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
