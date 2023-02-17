Sting concertgoers are being advised of traffic changes for the A Day on the Green concert at Sirromet Wines this Sunday.
Senior Constable Brendon Winslow said disruptions were expected along Mount Cotton Road and motorists should follow directions from police and traffic controllers.
"If exiting the venue from the main gate onto Mount Cotton Road, all vehicles must turn left," he said.
"If exiting the venue from the northern gate onto Mount Cotton Road, all vehicles must turn right."
Minimal closures will be in place on Woodlands Drive between Taylor Road and Mount Cotton Road.
Event organisers are advising concertgoers that the best mode of transport to the venue is via charter bus.
A dedicated drop-off and pick-up zone will be available on site, with entry available through the venue's main gate.
Senior Constable Winslow said walking home after the event was prohibited due to the anticipated volume of traffic along Mount Cotton Road.
"It is recommended that concertgoers driving to the event take at least three other people to save on parking costs," he said.
Further information about the event is available at adayonthegreen.com.au while advice from police can be found at mypolice.qld.gov.au under the Bayside region tab.
Gates open at 3pm, with Joe Sumner performing at 4.20pm, James Reyne 5.20pm and Sting at 6.50pm.
