Redland City Bulletin

Roads to close for Sting concert at Sirromet Wines

February 18 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queues at Sirromet Wines during a previous concert. Picture by Queensland Police

Sting concertgoers are being advised of traffic changes for the A Day on the Green concert at Sirromet Wines this Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Cleveland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.