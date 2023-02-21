Helping to build livestock showing confidence in kids Advertising Feature

To learn more about Calvary Schools Livestock Challenge, contact Ang Haupt at show.team@calvarycc.qld.edu.au.

In Queensland the world of agriculture is becoming more present in school co-curricular programs as we build awareness around the importance of food and fibre production as global citizens.



Nothing highlights this better than taking a stroll through Ekka each year, seeing the students proudly representing their schools and showing off their rams, ewes, chickens, alpacas, and more.

Calvary Christian College has taken it one step further hosting the annual Calvary Schools Livestock Challenge this weekend.



Several schools come for a weekend of education about animal judging, handling, and much more.

Farm manager and Calvary's show team leader (and Farmer H to the Preppies) Ang Haupt answers questions about the event:



Calvary Schools Livestock Challenge is a special event on the college calendar. Photos supplied

What is the Calvary Schools Livestock Challenge all about?

Over two days the students get to attend various training and information sessions presented by AgForce's School to Industry Partnership Program and Dickson Ag. It is the ultimate training ground for students keen to join their school's Livestock Show Team or look to return for another year. Sessions include learning how to judge and handle sheep, finding out about careers in Ag, and learning about the importance of animal nutrition.

Why did you start the Livestock Challenge?

When our students first started competing at regional shows and seeing how nervous they were, I realised we needed to allow them to work on their showing and judging skills in a 'not so scary' environment. And doing so would give us the flexibility to build in some training and information sessions that do not usually make up a typical show day. This event allows our students, and other schools to learn about agricultural programs and show teams.

How many schools take part?

Over the last five years, several schools have regularly participated in the Livestock Challenge ranging from Dalby, Maleny, Caboolture, Ormeau, Cleveland, Rochedale, and Corinda, plus our Carbrook team. An average year consists of at least six schools. Last year we had 140 students on Saturday and close to 100 sheep!

Where do all the schools stay for the event?

Since several participating schools have a distance to travel, our team hosts them onsite at Carbrook for the weekend. The sheep are safely penned overnight, and the schools are given classrooms to sleep in. It's always a fun night.

Can the general public come, and what can they expect?

Absolutely! We love to share what we do at shows with others. You could see sheep judging or the students participating in young judges and handlers competitions on Saturday. On Sunday, we look at fleece breeds which can include sheep, alpacas or angora goats.

We will also be operating our amazing barbecue and bake sale on both days if you would like to grab a bite and support Drought Angels, and to help maintain our farm.

Why do you keep showing up every year?