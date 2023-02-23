Readers discuss the maintenance costs of major Redlands projects, a bridge to Russell Island and reflect on last week's column from Garry Linnell in letters to the editor.
Why are the two biggest projects proposed for Redlands both hidden behind commercial in confidence? The community is in the dark about ongoing maintenance costs for Toondah Harbour and the Birkdale whitewater centre.
A total of 25,000 public submissions opposed the draft Environmental Impact Statement for Toondah and the council's own community feedback opposed the Birkdale project.
I am pleased the candidate for mayor Jos Mitchell has voiced her concerns for transparency. A very welcome change.
Vicki Salisbury, Ormiston
Garry Linnell is spot on regarding the disastrous reduction in physical sciences in recent decades for which we will pay dearly in the future (RCB, Feb 15). We may well have ridden on the sheep's back during the twentieth century but at the same time our scientists were at the forefront in many areas.
The current focus on woke issues and matters affecting small minorities is often at the expense of rigorous education and serious research. The national media generally fails to adequately criticise these issues while being willing to publish articles undermining NAPLAN. I also suggest that STEM courses are not receiving the support they deserve as woke people would see them as selective and elitist.
Women are not a small minority as they constitute just over fifty percent of our population and have only recently achieved the status they deserve. Yet the local Liberal Party passed over several intelligent, successful and confident women in last year's pre-selection which may well prove a big mistake.
Gerald Brock, Cleveland
It was a bit depressing to read Garry Linnell's offensive comments about people who don't believe that the theory of evolution is correct. As a scientist who worked, full-time and part-time and finally volunteered as a biological scientist with one of Australia's premier research organisations for about 50 years, I would have to say that, in my honest opinion, the theory of evolution cannot be strongly supported by science anymore.
And there are many other scientists out there who also don't understand how evolution could work. One of the more well-known of the world's scientists, astrobiologist Professor Paul Davies confessed in his book The Fifth Miracle that "many investigators feel uneasy stating in public that the origin of life is a mystery, even though behind closed doors they admit they are baffled."
Garry really needs to learn a bit more about science, including the difference between operational science (things like electricity, gravity and anaesthesia, that we can test and observe in experiments in the world today) and historical science (like origins and evolution, where scientists speculate on things that they have never observed, based on facts that they see now). I'm afraid you can't deny that there's a difference, Garry.
David Vance, Cleveland
Senator Jacinta Price's rhetoric will probably cut through and the voice referendum fail. A contributing factor will be that some Australians would see a voice to Parliament as undeserved. But the history of how Australia was formed is crucial to this conversation.
First Nations People were dispossed of their homeland, culture destroyed and many lives taken. Aboriginal people were not invited to the table when the nation was formed. Aboriginal people are saying 'let's work together, for the benefit of all'. They realise the complexity of modern Australia and expressed in the Uluru Statement a generosity of spirit that could see Australia become a beacon for the world in displaying how to turn a violent turbulent beginning into a cohesive and loving society.
Senator Price demands listening ears be introduced to Parliament. History shows us this approach, though helpful, is vastly insufficient. The chances of success are much higher if we enshrine in the Constitution the notion that a representative First Nation's voice be heard.
The opportunity exists to correct the Australian Constitution by doing what should have initially been done, invite First Nations people to the table. If the referendum fails, we will be known as the generation that squandered the opportunity to put right a significant wrong.
Peter Marshall, Capalaba
Mayor Karen Williams is comparing the 526-hectare site in North Carolina and its profitability ($22 million per year) with the portion of the 62-hectare BCP site (about 16 per cent according to the council's own layout, about 10ha) which will house the entire 'Recreation and Adventure Sports Hub', of which the whitewater centre is only part?
"This is the sort of facility we are looking to create at Birkdale", Cr Williams says. It's going to be "a world leader in swift water training". Does she seriously think that other international whitewater operators would be the slightest bit interested in a partnership with Redland City Council in this piddly project? What makes the whole idea even more ridiculous is that the community doesn't even want it.
Peter Crane, Victoria Point
I believe a bridge would solve a lot of parking issues, both on Russell Island and the mainland. It is so hard to find a park, sometimes you have to park kilometres away.
Rosemary Hankin, Russell Island
