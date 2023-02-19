Redland players take on challenge

Redland Darts teams put their skills to the test in matches at Logan, with great success and unlucky blows for skilled players.
The Redlands Darts Association went undefeated in the Anthony and Cleopatra tournament.
Lea Smith, Andrew Smith, Ian Martin, Ian Russell, Shane Jackson, Ann Leslie, Christine Patterson and Amanda Henley took top honors at the two-day event.
Andrew Smith was the undefeated mens' champion with Ian Martin runner-up.
Ian Russell scored three 180's and Ian Martin and Amanda Henley both scored one 180 each.
The Adam and Eve team with Kylie Swann, Darren Hanson, Laurie Loch, Jeremy Fagg, Sharon Miller, Ben Justice, Melina Van Den Kieboom, Montanah Goodyer and Jessica Krabbe were unlucky after losing just two of their eight games.
Jeremy Fagg and Laurie Loch both scored five 180's during the competition with Amanda Loch and Ben Justice with three a piece and Darren Hanson, Montanah Goodyer and Melina Van Den Kieboom also hitting a 180 each.
Projectile Dysfunction 12, Game of Throwns 4; Dumpstarz 12, Wolves 4; The Fun Guns 13, Jokers 3.
Highest finish men: Jayson Wilson (170), women: Melina Van Den Kieboom (68).
The Fossils 8, Mix it Up 8; Darts Vaders 9, Red Barons 7; Eliminators 12, Sonic Death Monkeys 4; Ducks Nuts 10, Archers 6.
Highest finish men: Dave Dewey (113), women: Ann Leslie (120).
Phantom Throwers 9, 60s are Us 5; Bridge Burners 10, Three darts to the Wind 4; Funny Tuckers 7, What's the Point 7.
Highest finish men: Dan Tucker (77), women: Kylie Swann (38)
180s went to Ryan Gerhardy (2), Shane Jackson (2), Laurie Loch, Amanda Loch, James Gill, Sean Winnane, Darren Hanson, Rob Drift, Steve Morley and John Clem Sr.
171s went to Penny Lam and Ray Rough.
