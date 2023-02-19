Bayside women will come together to discuss alternative responses to gender-based violence for International Women's Day.
Soroptimist International Bayside will hold a breakfast on Friday, March 3, at the Redlands Sporting Club from 6am for a 6.30 start.
Leading expert on gender violence Professor Kerry Carrington will speak on the issue.
Ms Carrington has 30 years of experience in the government and tertiary sector and provides expert evidence for courts and coronal investigations relating to domestic and family violence and coercive control.
She is also the lead investigator of the Australian Research Council Discovery project, 'Preventing Gender Violence: Lessons from the Global South'.
The project studies how women-led police stations in Argentina respond to and prevent gender violence
Ms Carrington and her collaborators' research suggest the alternative police stations respond to gender violence in a more empathetic and appropriate way, ensuring that victims feel safe to share their experiences and feel protected.
Ms Carrington will discuss what lessons Australia can learn from these South American police stations at the breakfast.
Tickets are $40 each ($35 student and concession). Book at www.trybooking.com/CEOFS
