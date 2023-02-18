Redland City Council will support emerging artists across mediums create works exploring themes of accessibility, sustainability and growth through stories of First Nations people and places.
Applications are now open for round two of Redland City Council's 2022-2023 Regional Arts Development Fund (RADF).
Mayor Karen Williams said the program, a partnership between Council and the Queensland Government supported new and emerging artists in the Redlands.
"The grants can be used to offset the costs of attending a workshop or classes, a mentorship or passing on skills to the community," she said.
Artists and groups can apply for funding up to $10,000 to work on community based programs.
Previous RADF grant recipient, North Stradbroke Island Museum on Minjerribah put the funds towards the project, Getting Equal: Australia's First Successful Aboriginal Wages Case, which recently won a 2022 Gallery and Museum Achievement Award.
RADF assessment panel co-chair Cr Paul Bishop said the grants could make some dreams come true while creating art.
"Whatever your area of interest - music, theatre, visual arts, craft, design, writing, dance, multi-media or digital content - there are so many areas to explore," he said.
"Whether your proposal relates to heritage, environment, our unique and diverse culture or your own personal journey, our stories shape our imagination and create our future reality."
Assessment panel co-chair Cr Lance Hewlett said there was a wide scope of opportunity for artists and art workers to apply.
"Previous successful applicants were extremely varied, ranging from colouring books and creative workshops for children through to album launches and photography workshops, as well as writing mentorships and a pottery exhibition," Cr Hewlett said.
Applications close at midnight on Friday 31 March.
For more information on RADF, visit Council's Grants and sponsorship webpage and, for more information on PASSAGE, visit Redland Performing Arts Centre's webpage.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
