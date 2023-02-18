Redland City Bulletin

Emerging artists eligible for Council grants to support projects

February 18 2023 - 4:00pm
Musicians, painters, photographers and more are eligable for Redland City Council RADF grants. File pictures

Redland City Council will support emerging artists across mediums create works exploring themes of accessibility, sustainability and growth through stories of First Nations people and places.

