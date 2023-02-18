Weekly wrap: Mayor's trip offers insights into whitewater centre

Hi readers,
Journalist Emily here to bring you this week's highlights from the Redland City Bulletin.
This week, Jordi spoke with the Mayor since her return from a fact-finding mission in the US, which she said offered insights into how the proposed Birkdale Whitewater Centre can operate successfully after the Brisbane Olympics.
I wrote that Ormiston College revealed a Master Plan which will add new learning spaces and performing arts and sports facilities as it seeks approvals from the state, but a local resident has expressed concerns about the community consultation process.
Jordi attended the Redland City Council monthly meeting this week and reported that Council launched a five-year tourism plan in a bid to enhance visitor experiences and stimulate the economy ahead of the Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics in 2032.
I revealed some insider market knowledge from a real estate agent who says Redland property owners are missing out on a major opportunity to "strike gold" while holding onto their land as the market experiences a downturn.
And Jordi shared that Councillor Paul Golle rescinded his proposal to reinstate bimonthly council meetings, despite tabling a motion which made a clear case for their implementation.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading. Enjoy your weekend, I hope it's a great one!
Kind regards,
Emily Lowe
Journalist.
Redland City Bulletin journalist covering community, politics, crime and human interest stories. Griffith University Alumni.
